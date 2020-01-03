ECC Price Reaches $0.0001 (ECC)

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded 107% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, ECC has traded up 98.3% against the U.S. dollar. ECC has a market cap of $3.62 million and $4.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ECC coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and C-Patex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00057826 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00084034 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00001066 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00062394 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,383.69 or 0.99947535 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000322 BTC.

ECC Coin Profile

ECC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. ECC’s official website is ecc.network. The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ECC Coin Trading

ECC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ECC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

