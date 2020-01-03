EchoLink (EKO) Market Capitalization Tops $681,744.00

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last week, EchoLink has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One EchoLink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Hotbit, HitBTC and LBank. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $681,744.00 and $173,817.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $425.85 or 0.05790640 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00030135 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002154 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00036134 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000291 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Huobi, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

