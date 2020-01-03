EchoLink (EKO) Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last Week

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $689,988.00 and $44,890.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi, HitBTC and LBank. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.50 or 0.05856030 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00030019 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002348 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035896 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000297 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1.

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Hotbit, HitBTC and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

