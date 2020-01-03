Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stake Lifted by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Ecolab by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

NYSE ECL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.12. The company had a trading volume of 405,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,378. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.04. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.30 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.71. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 35.81%.

In other Ecolab news, insider Catelan Leanne bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.17.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.