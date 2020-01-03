EDC Blockchain Price Hits $0.0063 on Top Exchanges (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $16.75 million and approximately $637,273.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, LocalTrade, DigiFinex and DDEX. In the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00057799 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00084205 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00001066 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00060681 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,351.11 or 0.99740800 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 107% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000332 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com.

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, LocalTrade, DDEX, DigiFinex and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

