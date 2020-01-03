Eden (EDN) Price Tops $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, Eden has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Eden token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, BitForex and Hotbit. Eden has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00186500 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.22 or 0.01431116 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024524 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00120574 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Eden

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog.

Eden Token Trading

Eden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

