Edgeless (EDG) Trading Down 20.5% Over Last Week

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $841,032.00 and approximately $468.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless token can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Liqui, ABCC and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00185843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.76 or 0.01401141 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00121299 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. The official message board for Edgeless is medium.com/edgeless. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC, Livecoin, Tidex and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

