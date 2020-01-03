EDRCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $4.00 (EDRC)

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One EDRCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. EDRCoin has a market cap of $54,811.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EDRCoin has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About EDRCoin

EDRCoin (EDRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. The official website for EDRCoin is www.edrcoin.cash. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EDRCoin

EDRCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

