Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank

Analysts at Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 29.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EW. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.17.

Shares of EW stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $232.30. The stock had a trading volume of 360,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,130. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $140.86 and a twelve month high of $247.64. The firm has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.30, for a total transaction of $1,764,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,411.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total transaction of $567,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,872 shares of company stock worth $31,547,167. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2,184.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,003,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,317,326,000 after purchasing an additional 13,390,818 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 21,360.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,636,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587,326 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 724.2% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,924,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $862,808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,316,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,446,606,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 8,278.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,951,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $730,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,405 shares during the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

