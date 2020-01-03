Effect.AI (EFX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.12 Million

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Effect.AI has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $446.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Effect.AI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, LATOKEN, Bitbns and BitMart. During the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Effect.AI alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00185242 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.70 or 0.01416191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120608 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix. Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai.

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

Effect.AI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, BitMart, Switcheo Network and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Effect.AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Effect.AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Effect.AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Effect.AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.