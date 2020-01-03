Egretia (EGT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.31 Million

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Egretia token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, CoinEx and IDEX. Egretia has a total market cap of $6.03 million and $2.31 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Egretia has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00186500 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.22 or 0.01431116 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024524 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00120574 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Egretia

Egretia’s launch date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,308,472 tokens. The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Egretia’s official website is egretia.io.

Buying and Selling Egretia

Egretia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Kucoin, CoinEx, Bilaxy and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

