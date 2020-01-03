Eidoo (EDO) Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Eidoo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Ethfinex, OKEx and Eidoo Hybrid Exchange. Eidoo has a total market cap of $9.93 million and approximately $145,157.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Eidoo has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Eidoo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00186303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.39 or 0.01402233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024734 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00121128 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Eidoo Token Profile

Eidoo was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 88,286,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,951,631 tokens. Eidoo’s official website is eidoo.io. The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/. Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Eidoo Token Trading

Eidoo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, Binance, Ethfinex and Eidoo Hybrid Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eidoo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eidoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eidoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eidoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.