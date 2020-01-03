Einsteinium Price Tops $0.0349 on Exchanges (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0349 or 0.00000477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Upbit. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $7.64 million and approximately $121,817.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,158,204 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Einsteinium is emc2slack.herokuapp.com.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

