ELA Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.20 Million (ELAC)

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. ELA Coin has a total market cap of $4.20 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ELA Coin has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One ELA Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and DigiFinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ELA Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00185376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $102.59 or 0.01399218 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00121096 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ELA Coin Token Profile

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. The official website for ELA Coin is www.elamachain.io. The official message board for ELA Coin is medium.com/@elamachain. ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain.

ELA Coin Token Trading

ELA Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELA Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELA Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELA Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELA Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.