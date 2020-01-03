Elastos Price Tops $1.46 on Major Exchanges (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, Elastos has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elastos has a total market cap of $24.98 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for $1.46 or 0.00019918 BTC on popular exchanges including BCEX, Bit-Z, Huobi and CoinEgg.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00186605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.21 or 0.01352736 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120840 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos’ launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 35,287,814 coins and its circulating supply is 17,116,009 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org.

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, BCEX, LBank, CoinEgg, Bit-Z and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

