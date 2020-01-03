Elcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $50,301.00 (EL)

Elcoin (CURRENCY:EL) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Elcoin has a market capitalization of $50,301.00 and approximately $205.00 worth of Elcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Elcoin has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00185783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.49 or 0.01406740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00121723 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elcoin Coin Profile

Elcoin’s total supply is 20,935,289 coins and its circulating supply is 11,208,967 coins. Elcoin’s official Twitter account is @7elephantru and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elcoin’s official website is elcoin.space.

Buying and Selling Elcoin

Elcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

