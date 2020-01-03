Electra (ECA) Trading Up 13.1% Over Last Week

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Electra coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Novaexchange, CoinFalcon and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Electra has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. Electra has a total market cap of $5.63 million and approximately $2,234.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Profile

Electra (CRYPTO:ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,508,330,474 coins and its circulating supply is 28,641,173,921 coins. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, Fatbtc, Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

