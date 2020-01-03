Elementeum Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $42.00 (ELET)

Elementeum (CURRENCY:ELET) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Elementeum has a total market cap of $30,816.00 and approximately $42.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Elementeum has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar. One Elementeum token can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and Instant Bitex.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00186500 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.22 or 0.01431116 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024524 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00120574 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,998,452 tokens. The official website for Elementeum is www.etherlegends.com. Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elementeum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elementeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elementeum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elementeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

