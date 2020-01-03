Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.18.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $27,023,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,945,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,447,438,683.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,405 shares of company stock valued at $909,004 and have sold 1,322,859 shares valued at $157,006,991. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 270,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87,250 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,613. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.19. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $137.00.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

