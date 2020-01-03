Elite (1337) One Day Volume Hits $9.00

Elite (CURRENCY:1337) traded up 19.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last week, Elite has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Elite has a total market cap of $403,697.00 and $9.00 worth of Elite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004091 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00001242 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009341 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000869 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00052593 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Elite

Elite (CRYPTO:1337) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2016. Elite’s total supply is 29,354,981,325 coins and its circulating supply is 26,552,628,210 coins. Elite’s official Twitter account is @elitecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elite is /r/1337Foundation/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elite’s official website is www.elitecurrency.info.

Elite Coin Trading

Elite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

