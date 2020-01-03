Elitium (EUM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $35,222.00

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Elitium has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Elitium token can currently be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00011296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BitMart. Elitium has a market cap of $8.03 million and $35,222.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.42 or 0.01434698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000603 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024469 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00120737 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium's total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,655,990 tokens. Elitium's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium.

Elitium Token Trading

Elitium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

