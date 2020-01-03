Elitium Market Cap Tops $8.17 Million (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Elitium has a market capitalization of $8.17 million and approximately $26,400.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elitium has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. One Elitium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00011529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elitium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013639 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.23 or 0.01351528 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024599 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00120937 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,655,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io.

Buying and Selling Elitium

Elitium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.