Ellaism (ELLA) Price Hits $0.0012

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. Ellaism has a market cap of $22,883.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ellaism has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.52 or 0.01813872 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00062044 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

