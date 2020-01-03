ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) Trading 12.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. ELTCOIN has a market capitalization of $10,100.00 and approximately $989.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ELTCOIN has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. One ELTCOIN token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00186605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.80 or 0.01352747 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024615 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120870 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN’s launch date was October 12th, 2017. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN. ELTCOIN’s official website is www.eltcoin.tech.

Buying and Selling ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELTCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELTCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

