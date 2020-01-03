Elysian Market Capitalization Reaches $69,223.00 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One Elysian token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange, Liquid and IDEX. Elysian has a total market cap of $69,223.00 and $1.51 million worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elysian Token Profile

Elysian launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, CoinExchange, YoBit, Liquid, IDEX, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

