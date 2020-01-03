Elysium (ELS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $203.00

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Elysium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the US dollar. Elysium has a market capitalization of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00572768 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011514 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010698 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000230 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Elysium Profile

ELS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

