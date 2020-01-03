Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Raised to C$58.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EMA. UBS Group increased their target price on Emera from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Emera from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$56.00 target price on shares of Emera in a report on Monday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.50.

Shares of EMA traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$55.62. The stock had a trading volume of 307,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,740. Emera has a 12 month low of C$42.82 and a 12 month high of C$58.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$55.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$1.30 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emera will post 2.8599999 EPS for the current year.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

