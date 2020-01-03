Emercoin Trading Down 10.6% Over Last Week (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $3.74 million and $14,614.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0832 or 0.00001126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and xBTCe. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000440 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000112 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 44,995,061 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC.

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Crex24, Tux Exchange, Livecoin, xBTCe, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

