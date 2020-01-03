Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EBS shares. ValuEngine lowered Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet raised Emergent Biosolutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

EBS stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.90 and a 200-day moving average of $50.07. Emergent Biosolutions has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $67.45.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $311.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.16 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 0.42%. Emergent Biosolutions’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $54,060.00. Also, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $447,727.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,962.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,457 shares of company stock valued at $668,678. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 1,510.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 303.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 11.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

