Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC downgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.08.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,083. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.01 and its 200 day moving average is $67.43. The company has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $55.98 and a 52-week high of $77.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $3,009,437.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,556,145.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,199,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,149,164,000 after buying an additional 261,666 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 16,863,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,380 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,480,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,511,000 after purchasing an additional 36,921 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,534,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,742,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,003,000 after purchasing an additional 35,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.