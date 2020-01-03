Eminer (EM) Achieves Market Cap of $2.80 Million

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Eminer token can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges including Biki and OKEx. In the last seven days, Eminer has traded up 43% against the US dollar. Eminer has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and $1.24 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Eminer Token Profile

Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 587,680,310 tokens. Eminer’s official message board is medium.com/@EM29172525. The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro. Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans.

Buying and Selling Eminer

Eminer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Biki. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eminer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eminer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

