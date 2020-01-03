EncrypGen (DNA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.21 Million

EncrypGen (CURRENCY:DNA) traded up 35.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. EncrypGen has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $605.00 worth of EncrypGen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EncrypGen has traded 44.1% higher against the dollar. One EncrypGen token can currently be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Cryptopia, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EncrypGen alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00185579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.94 or 0.01399230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024561 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00121849 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EncrypGen Token Profile

EncrypGen’s genesis date was June 1st, 2017. EncrypGen’s total supply is 70,938,091 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,029,877 tokens. The Reddit community for EncrypGen is /r/encrypgen. EncrypGen’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EncrypGen is www.encrypgen.com.

EncrypGen Token Trading

EncrypGen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncrypGen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EncrypGen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EncrypGen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EncrypGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EncrypGen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.