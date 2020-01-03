EncryptoTel [WAVES] Reaches Market Cap of $119,409.00 (ETT)

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a total market cap of $119,409.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EncryptoTel [WAVES] alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013489 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00185477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.47 or 0.01399981 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024470 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00120549 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Profile

EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s launch date was April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. The official website for EncryptoTel [WAVES] is encryptotel.com. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Trading

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EncryptoTel [WAVES] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EncryptoTel [WAVES] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.