Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Jaffray Companies

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ENDP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.78.

Shares of ENDP stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41. Endo International has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.88.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.01 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 99.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 147,282 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 60,234 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 553,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 40,894 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

