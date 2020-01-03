Endor Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $1.50 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $218,651.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Endor Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, CoinBene, DEx.top and Coinall.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00039557 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00585880 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005143 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012507 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000205 BTC.

PACcoin (PAC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 830,217,542 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com.

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, BitForex, Bittrex, IDEX, Upbit, Coinall, Hotbit, Bilaxy, CoinBene, DEx.top and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

