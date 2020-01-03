Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Tops $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Endor Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, CoinBene, Bilaxy and DEx.top. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $218,498.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00037008 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00595121 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012330 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000215 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 830,217,542 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bittrex, Upbit, Kucoin, Hotbit, CoinBene, Bilaxy, Coinall, IDEX, DEx.top and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

