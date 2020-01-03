Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Director Alex G. Morrison Buys 10,000 Shares

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) Director Alex G. Morrison bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $19,000.00.

Shares of UUUU stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 960,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,500. Energy Fuels Inc has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $3.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UUUU. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 144,809 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 65,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 25,620 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 280,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 11,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Energy Fuels by 398.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 13,699 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.