Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC

Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,960,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 105,321 shares during the period. Energy Transfer LP Unit comprises 17.2% of Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Energy Transfer LP Unit worth $25,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 20,211.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,395,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $878,531,000 after purchasing an additional 62,088,474 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter worth approximately $191,326,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,957,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $787,886,000 after buying an additional 4,435,311 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 12.8% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,232,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $425,672,000 after buying an additional 3,441,367 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 343.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,541,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,863,000 after buying an additional 2,742,100 shares during the period. 53.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ET. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Shares of ET stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $13.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,601,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,173,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average is $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $15.98.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,969,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $46,519,305.28. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,772,332.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,087,224 shares of company stock worth $47,999,005 over the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

