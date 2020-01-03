Engagement Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,742.00 (ENGT)

Engagement Token (CURRENCY:ENGT) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Engagement Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Tidex and Exrates. In the last seven days, Engagement Token has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. Engagement Token has a market capitalization of $32,193.00 and approximately $1,742.00 worth of Engagement Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00185579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.94 or 0.01399230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024561 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00121849 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Engagement Token Profile

Engagement Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 415,256,071 tokens. Engagement Token’s official website is engagementtoken.com. The Reddit community for Engagement Token is /r/EngagementToken. Engagement Token’s official Twitter account is @EGT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Engagement Token

Engagement Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exrates and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Engagement Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Engagement Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Engagement Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

