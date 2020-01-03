Engie SA (EPA:ENGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Engie SA (EPA:ENGI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €16.18 ($18.81).

ENGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €15.30 ($17.79) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

ENGI stock opened at €14.60 ($16.97) on Friday. Engie has a one year low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a one year high of €15.16 ($17.63). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €14.10.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

