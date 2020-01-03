Enigma Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last week, Enigma has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $28.00 million and $1.92 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma token can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00005098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Hotbit, Liqui and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Enigma

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Kyber Network, Huobi, GOPAX, Upbit, OKEx, Hotbit, AirSwap, Tidex, ABCC, Mercatox, HitBTC, Binance and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

