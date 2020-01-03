Enjin Coin (ENJ) Trading 2.1% Higher This Week

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Enjin Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0767 or 0.00001045 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, Livecoin and Bancor Network. Over the last week, Enjin Coin has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $60.55 million and $4.29 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00185843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.76 or 0.01401141 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00121299 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 789,837,740 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjincoin.io. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, OKEx, Cryptopia, Upbit, AirSwap, HitBTC, Bittrex, Kyber Network, Cobinhood, IDEX, Binance, Livecoin, Kucoin, Tidex, Coinrail, Bancor Network and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

