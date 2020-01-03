Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.88.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $28.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average of $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.13 per share, with a total value of $2,897,390.00. Insiders bought 880,796 shares of company stock worth $23,471,253 over the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 400.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,242.6% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 442.8% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $53,000. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.