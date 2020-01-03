Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) PT Raised to $81.00 at DA Davidson

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.23% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $70.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.73 and a beta of 1.74. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $46.83 and a 52 week high of $73.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.65.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $236.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.02 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anil Arora sold 4,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $290,492.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $540,638.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,788 shares in the company, valued at $13,839,246.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,868 shares of company stock worth $7,595,829. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Envestnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Envestnet in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Envestnet in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

