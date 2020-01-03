Envion Market Capitalization Hits $10.51 Million (EVN)

Envion (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Envion has a total market cap of $10.51 million and $246.00 worth of Envion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Envion token can now be purchased for $0.0825 or 0.00001122 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store and YoBit. In the last week, Envion has traded 95.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00186729 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.35 or 0.01350886 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00121029 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Envion Token Profile

Envion’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Envion’s total supply is 127,425,494 tokens. Envion’s official website is www.envion.org. Envion’s official Twitter account is @envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Envion

Envion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Envion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Envion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Envion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

