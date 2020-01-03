Envion Price Tops $0.0775 on Top Exchanges (EVN)

Envion (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Envion token can currently be purchased for $0.0775 or 0.00001053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Envion has traded 90.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Envion has a total market cap of $9.88 million and $229.00 worth of Envion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00186066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.80 or 0.01439136 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024575 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120544 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Envion Profile

Envion was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Envion’s total supply is 127,425,494 tokens. Envion’s official website is www.envion.org. Envion’s official Twitter account is @envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Envion

Envion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Envion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Envion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Envion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

