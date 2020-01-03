EOS Trading Up 2.5% This Week (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last seven days, EOS has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $2.51 billion and approximately $2.17 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $2.65 or 0.00035858 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Tidex, OEX and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000249 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,043,823,882 coins and its circulating supply is 947,123,870 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eos.io.

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Mercatox, QBTC, YoBit, GOPAX, TOPBTC, Coindeal, Kuna, Coinbe, Rfinex, Livecoin, Zebpay, RightBTC, Huobi, ABCC, Upbit, CoinTiger, CPDAX, DragonEX, BigONE, BitMart, Cobinhood, Cryptomate, Coinsuper, Coinone, Ovis, Poloniex, OKEx, Bilaxy, CoinEx, Neraex, ZB.COM, DigiFinex, OpenLedger DEX, Fatbtc, BtcTrade.im, WazirX, Bibox, Gate.io, IDCM, Hotbit, COSS, Tidex, Binance, EXX, Bithumb, Bitbns, Exrates, IDAX, HitBTC, Vebitcoin, CoinBene, BitFlip, BCEX, Bitfinex, ChaoEX, Koinex, DOBI trade, Coinrail, Exmo, Cryptopia, LBank, Instant Bitex, CoinExchange, OEX, Kraken, Tidebit, Kucoin, OTCBTC, C2CX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.