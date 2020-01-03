eosDAC Market Capitalization Hits $1.36 Million (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, eosDAC has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. eosDAC has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $105,611.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eosDAC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, OpenLedger DEX, ZB.COM and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About eosDAC

eosDAC is a token. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac. eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io.

eosDAC Token Trading

eosDAC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, OpenLedger DEX, Gate.io, Bitbns, Bibox, ZB.COM, DragonEX and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

