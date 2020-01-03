EOSDT (EOSDT) One Day Volume Hits $11,511.00

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One EOSDT token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00013640 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network and HitBTC. In the last seven days, EOSDT has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $11,511.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013639 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186384 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $105.19 or 0.01430901 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024487 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00120651 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EOSDT Token Profile

EOSDT’s total supply is 5,402,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,800,413 tokens. EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOSDT

EOSDT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

