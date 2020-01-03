EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) SVP Sells $172,225.00 in Stock

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,790.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of EPR stock traded up $1.42 on Friday, hitting $70.36. The stock had a trading volume of 709,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.44. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $64.16 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.01.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,356,000 after purchasing an additional 34,215 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 83,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 858.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 256,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,097,000 after purchasing an additional 229,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded EPR Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.33.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.